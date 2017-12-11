Explosión en un terminal de autobuses de Nueva York

Explosión en un terminal de autobuses de Nueva York
    • 11 diciembre, 2017 - 14:03

    El departamento de bomberos de Nueva York trabaja en la escena de una explosión en el centro de la ciudad.

    Se ha producido una explosión en Port Authority, la principal terminal de autobuses de Nueva York (EE.UU.), que se encuentra en Manhattan. Una persona ya ha sido detenida. Según la CNN hay varias personas heridas.

    Según la cuenta oficial de la policía de Nueva York en Twitter, las líneas A, C y E de trenes están siendo evacuadas.

