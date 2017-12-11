El departamento de bomberos de Nueva York trabaja en la escena de una explosión en el centro de la ciudad.

Se ha producido una explosión en Port Authority, la principal terminal de autobuses de Nueva York (EE.UU.), que se encuentra en Manhattan. Una persona ya ha sido detenida. Según la CNN hay varias personas heridas.

BREAKING NEWS: Something going on at #PortAuthorityBusTerminal . Almost got trampled in the rush of people trying to get out. Heard people talking about possible #explosion . pic.twitter.com/3LTO2kiiyD

Según la cuenta oficial de la policía de Nueva York en Twitter, las líneas A, C y E de trenes están siendo evacuadas.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 11 de diciembre de 2017