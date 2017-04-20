Imágenes del tiroteo en los Campos Elíseos de París

Un tiroteo se ha registrado este jueves y en los Campos Elíseos de París, que fueron inmediatamente evacuados, indicó hoy la Prefectura de Policía.

Según la televisión BFMTV un policía resultó muerto al igual que el autor de los disparos

LIVE COVERAGE: 1 officer killed, another wounded in Paris. People warned to stay away from #ChampsElysees . https://t.co/AAUw1CVQ5t pic.twitter.com/9MdZTQOm8f

Police sources: At least two were involved in the shooting incident. #Paris #ChampsElysees pic.twitter.com/iIKCsI64w9

— Fox News (@FoxNews) 20 de abril de 2017