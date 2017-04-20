Imágenes del tiroteo en los Campos Elíseos de París

Imágenes del tiroteo en los Campos Elíseos de París
Economía
  • Administración
  • Fiscal
  • Macroeconomía
  • Mundo
  • Política
    • 20 Abril, 2017 - 21:50

    Un tiroteo se ha registrado este jueves y en los Campos Elíseos de París, que fueron inmediatamente evacuados, indicó hoy la Prefectura de Policía.

    PUBLICIDAD

    Según la televisión BFMTV un policía resultó muerto al igual que el autor de los disparos

    PUBLICIDAD

    Comenta

    Notificar de
    avatar
    wpDiscuz
    INTERECONOMIA.COM es un medio de comunicación digital del Grupo Intereconomia 2017 ®

    Searching

    Uso de cookies

    Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información CERRAR