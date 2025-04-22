Hï Ibiza goes hard techno with 7-week Blackworks Residency

Hï Ibiza joins forces with Blackworks, one of Spain’s most explosive techno collectives, for a special 7-week residency taking place across June and September 2025. The series will see Korolova host the Club Room every Wednesday throughout June, followed by three full-venue Blackworks takeovers on 10th, 17th, and 24th September. Together, they mark a powerful moment for hard techno on the island. The residency forms part of another landmark season for Hï Ibiza, recently named the World’s No.1 Club for the fourth year in a row – a historic feat that cements its status at the forefront of global nightlife.

Born in Madrid and fuelled by a fiercely independent spirit, Blackworks has been instrumental in the rise of hard techno across Europe. The collective has built a loyal homegrown following and earned a fast-growing global reputation. In Spain especially, their raw, high-octane sound has sparked a cultural shift, bringing harder sounds back to the forefront of club culture. In addition to their residency, Blackworks will also appear at select MËSTIZA and Paco Osuna’s Now Here events across the summer, showcasing the brand’s strong and growing presence at the iconic Ibiza venue. Their Hï Ibiza debut residency marks a significant milestone in their evolution, and a major moment for the Spanish electronic scene on the world stage.

Ukrainian DJ and producer Korolova will take charge of the Club Room on all four June dates. Known for her driving melodic techno and powerful stage presence, she brings a fresh perspective to the residency. Her inclusion also marks a new chapter in Hï Ibiza’s commitment to female representation, as part of a new era of women reshaping the global electronic scene.

Hard techno is only just beginning to make its mark on Ibiza. By welcoming Blackworks to its 2025 programme, Hï Ibiza once again proves its instinct for what’s next – pushing boundaries, championing bold sounds, and setting the pace for the future of the island’s clubbing landscape. As one of the first venues on the island to embrace this sound on a major scale, Hï Ibiza continues to evolve with the times. The residency stands as a statement of intent, reflecting a broader shift in the tastes of a new generation of ravers. With this bold move, Hï Ibiza further cements its position as a global tastemaker and cultural leader in electronic music.